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regular-article-logo Saturday, 11 April 2026

US intelligence flags China plan to supply weapons to Iran, report says

According to a CNN report, there are indications that Beijing is attempting to route shipments through third countries to conceal their origin

Reuters Published 11.04.26, 10:23 AM
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U.S. intelligence indicates China is  preparing to deliver new air defense systems to Iran  within the next few weeks, CNN reported late on Friday, citing three  people familiar with recent intelligence assessments.

The network said there are indications that Beijing is working to route  the shipments  through third countries to  mask their origin.

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The U.S. State Department, White House and the Chinese embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Beijing is preparing to transfer shoulder-fired anti-air missile systems known as MANPADs, CNN said, citing sources it did not name.

The U.S. and Iran are set to hold high-level negotiations on Saturday in Pakistan's capital Islamabad, seeking ways to end their six-week-old war.

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