US intelligence flags China plan to supply weapons to Iran, report says

U.S. intelligence indicates China is preparing to deliver new air defense systems to Iran within the next few weeks, CNN reported late on Friday, citing three people familiar with recent intelligence assessments.

The network said there are indications that Beijing is working to route the shipments through third countries to mask their origin.

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The U.S. State Department, White House and the Chinese embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Beijing is preparing to transfer shoulder-fired anti-air missile systems known as MANPADs, CNN said, citing sources it did not name.

The U.S. and Iran are set to hold high-level negotiations on Saturday in Pakistan's capital Islamabad, seeking ways to end their six-week-old war.