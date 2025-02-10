MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 10 February 2025

Ranveer Allahbadia apologises for controversial comments: ‘Had a lapse in judgement’

The YouTuber recently made controversial comments on the latest episode of ‘India’s Got Latent’ also featuring content creators Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, Apoorva Mukhija

PTI Published 10.02.25, 03:21 PM
Ranveer Allahbadia apologises

Ranveer Allahbadia Instagram

Popular social media personality Ranveer Allahbadia on Monday apologised for his controversial comment on a show, saying comedy is not his forte and described the whole episode as a "lapse in judgment".

"My comment was not just inappropriate, it wasn't even funny. Comedy is not my forte. Just here to say sorry," Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, said in a video statement posted on his social media handles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Allahbadia has been mercilessly trolled for his distasteful comment on parents and sex on Samay Raina's "India's Got Latent" show.

"Many of you asked if this how I wish to use my platform. Obviously, this is not how I wish to use my platform. I am not going to give any context, justification or reasoning behind whatever happened. I am just here for an apology. I, personally, had a lapse in judgement. It wasn't cool on my part." His podcast is watched by people of all ages and he doesn't want to be the kind of person that takes that responsibility lightly, the influencer said.

"Family is the last thing that I would ever disrespect. Need to use this platform better and that's been my learning from this whole experience. I promise to just get better. Have asked the makers of the video to remove the insensitive sections from the video and all I can say in the end is sorry. I hope you can forgive me as a human being."

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Ranveer Allahbadia India’s Got Latent
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Sleep to memory to handwriting, what Prime Minister Modi told students at Pariksha Pe Charcha

Here are five pieces of prime ministerial advice that 36 school students got at Delhi’s Sundar Nursery ahead of their board exams. Spoiler alert, Modi said he has trouble memorising
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Quote left Quote right

I look forward to meeting my friend, Trump... will work together for mutual benefits

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT