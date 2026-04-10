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regular-article-logo Friday, 10 April 2026

Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram name baby daughter Nyomica: ‘A new center to our world’

The actor-couple welcomed their newborn on March 10

Entertainment Web Desk Published 10.04.26, 11:51 AM
The couple, who met through Naseeruddin Shah’s theatre group Motley, tied the knot in 2023

The couple, who met through Naseeruddin Shah’s theatre group Motley, tied the knot in 2023 Instagram/ @randeephooda

Actor-couple Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram on Friday shared that they have named their baby daughter Nyomica Hooda.

Sharing pictures of Lin holding their newborn in her arms, Randeep wrote, “A new center to our world. Nyomica Hooda - Divine Grace, Freedom and limitless like the sky.”

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The actor-couple announced their pregnancy on November 29, 2025, in a joint post on their second wedding anniversary. They welcomed their newborn on March 10.

“Lin, thank you for making me a father and for bringing our little girl into this world. A little girl, and a lifetime of love,” read the caption of the post.

Hooda and Laishram tied the knot in an intimate, Manipuri-style ceremony in 2023.

Hooda was last seen in Gopichand Malineni’s film Jaat, co-starring Sunny Deol. He will be next seen in the upcoming American action film Matchbox.

Laishram, on the other hand, is an Indian model and actress who has worked in films Om Shanti Om, Mary Kom, Umrika and Rangoon.

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