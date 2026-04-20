‘Dhurandhar’ singer Jasmine Sandlas opens up about her struggle with alcoholism: ‘I regret some things’

Singer Jasmine Sandlas, who is currently enjoying the limelight for her songs in Dhurandhar, has opened up about her past struggle with alcoholism in a recent interview.

During a conversation on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast, Sandlas said that even as her career took off, certain emotional issues continued to affect her, making her journey more complicated than it appeared from the outside.

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The singer said she faced many struggles early in life and went through different phases while trying to figure things out on her own, which was not comfortable.

Speaking about her battle with alcohol, Sandlas said, “I do regret some things I did in those 2-3 years when I was drinking. A lot of things piled up - I was famous on one side, I was feeling certain things, my family dynamics broke apart, my father was no more, and I was successful. I drank more than I should have, and I regret it, but it was important for me at that time.”

When asked what led her toward alcohol in her twenties, Sandlas traced it back to unresolved pain from her childhood. “I had some heartbreaks in childhood from my parents. They broke my heart unknowingly many times, so there is resentment. I love them, but when a child's heart breaks, it remains broken. When you don't have a safe space to run to, you look for a home in everything like crazy. I did that all my life, just yearning and finding home”.

Despite being surrounded by people, she described feeling deeply alone. “It all looks wonderful from outside, expensive liquor, people laughing, there were always people around me, but I used to sit on the balcony alone. There was a lot of loneliness in that crowd, but I didn't know what to do or where else to go”.

Sandlas credited her family for helping her through her lowest moments. “My mom and my family really helped me in that [recovery], they loved me through my rock bottoms. My biggest fight was with myself”.

She also highlighted how difficult it was to break free from old patterns. “The day starts, and you fall into your old habits. I prayed so much to God, 'Please save me, just give me one more chance'. I was so helpless. You just need the strength to say no to things. Family support is very important; don't shun them. When I got rid of toxins in my life. I felt like I had been given a new life,” she shared.

Born in Jalandhar and raised in California, Sandlas began her music career in 2008 and later gained widespread attention with the song Yaar Na Miley from the film Kick, starring Salman Khan.

She is currently basking under the success of the songs Shararat, Main Aur Tu, Jaiye Sajna and Aari Aari from the Dhurandhar franchise.