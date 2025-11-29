Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram announce pregnancy on their second wedding anniversary

Actor couple Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram are expecting their first child, Hooda announced on his second wedding anniversary with Laishram Saturday.

“Two years of love, adventure, and now… a little wild one on the way,” Randeep wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of him and Laishram from a camping trip. The two appeared to be sharing a high five around a bonfire.

Fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages.

Hooda and Laishram, who tied the knot in an intimate, culturally rich Manipuri-style ceremony in 2023, have openly shared their values, love for nature, and desire for a simple life.

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram met through Naseeruddin Shah’s theatre group Motley, where they eventually fell in love. They reportedly started staying together during the lockdown and made their relationship public on Instagram in 2022. Their wedding took place in 2023, in a traditional Meitei ceremony in Imphal, Manipur.

Later, the couple threw a lavish wedding reception in Mumbai, attended by prominent figures from the film industry such as Imtiaz Ali, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Chunky Panday, Javed Jaffrey, Jeetendra, and others.

Hooda was last seen in Gopichand Malineni’s film Jaat, co-starring Sunny Deol. He will be next seen in the upcoming American action film Matchbox.

Laishram, on the other hand, is an Indian model and actress who has worked in films Om Shanti Om, Mary Kom, Umrika and Rangoon.