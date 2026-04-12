Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Ramayana’ heads to CinemaCon 2026 in Las Vegas

Namit Malhotra’s ambitious adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana will reportedly be showcased at CinemaCon 2026 in Las Vegas, targeting global theatre chain executives, major streaming platforms and select industry press.

CinemaCon is regarded as the world’s largest global cinema industry convention. Hosted by Cinema United, this year’s edition will take place from April 13 to 16.

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“Ramayana (2026–2027) has arrived at CinemaCon,” the official X handle of Fandango posted on Sunday.

The teaser for Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, was released on April 2. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, the preview drew mixed reactions, with some audiences praising its visuals while others criticised what they described as “cartoonish VFX”.

Responding to the reactions, Malhotra issued a note on social media, stressing the team’s commitment to the project.

Backed by Malhotra and Yash under Prime Focus Studios and DNEG, along with Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana will have a two-part release during Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027.

The films are reportedly mounted on a budget of Rs 4,000 crore.

The project features music by Oscar winners Hans Zimmer and A. R. Rahman. Alongside Ranbir, the cast includes Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana.

Meanwhile, CinemaCon has announced this year’s honourees for the 2026 Big Screen Achievement Awards, to be presented on April 16 at The Dolby Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

The awards recognise outstanding achievements by actors and filmmakers in theatrical cinema. James Cameron will receive the Cinema United Spirit of the Industry award. Queen Latifah will be honoured for Cultural Impact in Film, while LaKeith Stanfield will receive Star of the Year.

Zoey Deutch will be presented with the Vanguard Award, Adam Scott will receive the Award of Excellence in Acting, and Noah Centineo will be named Star of Tomorrow. Catherine Lagaʻaia will receive the Rising Star of 2026 honour.