Charulata to Binodini: The women of Rabindranath Tagore on screen

Long before conversations around female agency entered mainstream cinema, Rabindranath Tagore wrote about women who held their own ground. Filmmakers like Satyajit Ray and Rituparno Ghosh understood that these women were never secondary characters. On Tagore’s 165th birth anniversary, we revisit five such characters who are among the most unforgettable ever seen on screen.

Charulata

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In Charulata, Satyajit Ray turned Tagore’s introspective heroine into one of cinema’s most unforgettable women. Played by Madhabi Mukherjee, Charu is intelligent, cultured and emotionally abandoned within the comfort of an upper-class household. Her husband Bhupati (Shailen Mukherjee) admires her intellect but remains consumed by work, leaving Charu isolated in the silent corridors of domestic life.

The arrival of Amal (Soumitra Chatterjee) awakens emotions she herself struggles to understand. Ray captured that emotional turbulence not through melodrama, but through poignancy. The iconic scene of Charu looking outside a window through opera glasses remains one of the defining images of loneliness in Indian cinema.

Monimala

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Tagore’s darker psychological world emerged through Monimala in Monihara, adapted by Satyajit Ray as part of Teen Kanya.

Played by Kanika Majumdar, Monimala is consumed by her attachment to jewellery. But beneath that greed lies fear, insecurity and emotional emptiness. She clings to ornaments as if they are the only certainty in her life. Ray transformed the story into an atmospheric psychological horror where silence itself becomes unsettling.

Monimala remains one of Tagore’s most tragic women, trapped not by society alone, but by her own anxieties and obsessions.

Binodini

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Few Tagore heroines were as radical as Binodini from Chokher Bali. Directed by Rituparno Ghosh and portrayed by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Binodini challenged the traditional image of the submissive widow in Bengali literature.

She is intelligent, emotionally wounded, manipulative and deeply human. Denied love and companionship because of widowhood, Binodini refuses to quietly accept her fate. Instead, she enters a complicated emotional web driven by desire, resentment and loneliness.

Ghosh’s adaptation gave Binodini both sensuality and vulnerability, making her one of the most layered female characters in modern Indian cinema. Even today, she feels startlingly contemporary.

Hemnalini

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In Noukadubi, Rituparno Ghosh explored mistaken identities and fractured relationships, but Hemnalini (Raima Sen) emerged as the one of the emotional anchors of the story.

Unlike dramatic literary heroines driven by emotional extremes, Hemnalini carries quiet dignity. Educated, thoughtful and emotionally resilient, she represents Tagore’s vision of a modern Bengali woman who possesses both intellect and compassion.

Her strength lies in restraint. Even in heartbreak, she retains clarity and grace. In many ways, Hemnalini reflects the softer, more humane side of Tagore’s feminism — women who resist not through rebellion alone, but through self-respect.

Bimala

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In Ghare Baire, Tagore created perhaps his most politically complex heroine. Directed by Satyajit Ray and portrayed by Swatilekha Sengupta, Bimala’s journey unfolds against the backdrop of the Swadeshi movement.

Initially confined within the domestic world, Bimala becomes drawn toward Sandip’s fiery nationalism and charismatic personality. But Tagore carefully exposes the dangers of blind political passion and emotional manipulation.

Bimala is not merely caught between two men; she stands between two ideas of India, two moral worlds and two visions of freedom. That ideological conflict gives her character extraordinary depth, making her one of Tagore’s most enduring creations.