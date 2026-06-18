Ram Charan’s ‘Peddi’ Rs 400-crore club, becomes third highest-grossing Indian film of 2026

Ram Charan-starrer Peddi has grossed over Rs 400 crore at the worldwide box office within 13 days of its release, the makers said on Wednesday.

The sports drama has now emerged as the third highest-grossing Indian film of 2026, after Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Rs 1,852.10 crore gross) and Border 2 (Rs 464.50 crore gross).

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Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the sports drama hit theatres on June 4. The film also stars Shiva Rajkumar and Janhvi Kapoor in key roles.

Production banner Vriddhi Cinemas shared the latest box office figures on its official X handle on Wednesday.

“A victory celebrated by audiences everywhere. #Peddi crosses ₹400 CRORES+ GROSS WORLDWIDE,” read the caption.

Set in rural Andhra Pradesh in the 1980s, Peddi follows the journey of a lower-caste villager who takes up wrestling to earn recognition and dignity for his community.

Actors Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu and Boman Irani also feature in pivotal roles.

The film is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the banner of Vriddhi Cinemas, co-produced by Ishan Saksena under IVY Entertainment, and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings.

The music for the film has been composed by A.R. Rahman.

Meanwhile, the makers have announced that five-minutes-56-second worth new footage would be attached to the film, which will be screened in theatres Thursday onwards.

Earlier Buchi Babu Sana had said some controversial scenes, allegedly hypersexualising Janhvi Kapoor’s character, would be removed from the film.