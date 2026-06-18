Netflix axes Duffer Brothers’ sci-fi series ‘The Boroughs’ after one season

Netflix has canceled sci-fi drama The Boroughs after one season, opting not to move forward with a second instalment of the series executive produced by Stranger Things creators The Duffer Brothers.

As per Deadline Season 2 writers room had reportedly been opened, and one proposal under consideration involved filming Seasons 2 and 3 back-to-back.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, those plans were in motion before The Boroughs, created by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews, premiered last month to underwhelming viewership.

Often described as Stranger Things with a senior cast, the series recorded 5.6 million views during its opening weekend on Netflix. Expectations were high for the show, given its association with the Duffer Brothers and its release following the final season of Stranger Things.

While viewership rose to 9.5 million views during its first full week, it dropped sharply to 3.7 million views the following week, suggesting limited long-term audience growth.

The Boroughs marked the second Duffer Brothers-produced paranormal series to debut this year, following Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen.

The cancellation leaves Netflix with only one Duffer Brothers-related series, the animated Stranger Things: Tales from ’85, roughly six weeks after the siblings departed the streamer under a major film and television deal with Paramount.

Set in a seemingly idyllic retirement community, The Boroughs follows a group of unlikely heroes who band together to stop an otherworldly threat from stealing the one thing they do not have: time.

The series starred Alfred Molina, Geena Davis, Alfre Woodard, Denis O’Hare, Clarke Peters and Bill Pullman. The cast also included Jena Malone, Carlos Miranda, Seth Numrich and Alice Kremelberg.

The Boroughs was executive produced by The Duffer Brothers and Hilary Leavitt through Upside Down Pictures, alongside creators Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews and executive producer Ben Taylor. Taylor also directed multiple episodes, including the pilot.