Tamil filmmaker-producer Bharathiraja of ‘16 Vayathinile’ fame dies at 84

Veteran Tamil film director, producer, and writer Bharathiraja passed away at the age of 84, a family member said on Wednesday.

He breathed his last at his Chennai residence after battling age-related ailments.

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Bharathiraja, originally named Chinnasami, hailed from present-day Theni district in southern Tamil Nadu and lived with his brothers in Chennai.

He shot to prominence with the 1977 classic 16 Vayathinile, widely regarded as a turning point that transformed storytelling in Tamil cinema.

Fondly known as Iyakkunar Imayam (Pinnacle Among Directors), Bharathiraja received numerous honours during his career, including six National Film Awards, six Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, and a Nandi Award.

He was also known for introducing many new faces to Tamil cinema.

Among the actors he introduced to the industry were Radikaa, Revathi, Radha, Ranjitha, Rekha, Karthik, Pandian, Chandrasekar, Napoleon, and Janakaraj.

Actress Khushbu Sundar paid tribute to Bharathiraja following his demise on X.

“Devastated to know that our most beloved, loved and respected Director, the legendary #BharathiRaaja avl is no longer with us. His demise is a gloomy cloud in tamil cinema. His films have been benchmarks and shall continue to be the actual school of film making.”

“He leaves behind a huge legacy for every cinema lover. He always said let’s do a film with me in 2 pigtails. That shall remain an unfulfilled dream. Will miss you a lot Sir. Rest in peace. Om Shanti,” Khushbu added.

In his later years, Bharathiraja shifted his focus from directing to acting, appearing in films such as the blockbuster Thiruchitrambalam alongside Dhanush.

His son, Manoj Bharathiraja, passed away earlier this year.