Starlink says talks with India remain active, cites encouraging feedback on licence bid

Elon Musk-led Starlink on Wednesday said it continues to hold active discussions with the Indian government and has received positive feedback on its potential role in expanding connectivity, pushing back against reports that approvals for its India entry have been put on hold.

The satellite internet provider, which has applied for a licence to launch satellite communication services in India, is awaiting final regulatory clearance after receiving a letter of intent from the government.

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Responding to a source-based media report that claimed India had effectively frozen approvals for Starlink's commercial operations over concerns about the use of its satellite terminals in the Iran conflict, Lauren Dreyer, Vice President, Starlink Business Operations, dismissed the claims.

"Starlink remains in active and productive discussions with the Government of India contrary to misleading stories based upon unsubstantiated claims from anonymous sources. We have worked with the Government through all of the required regulatory and compliance processes in a transparent and responsible manner," Dreyer said on social media platform X.

She said the company has received positive signals from the government regarding its plans for India.

"We have heard nothing but encouraging feedback on Starlink's capabilities and its potential to advance India's connectivity ambitions, especially in remote and underserved regions. We remain fully committed to India and to working with the Government to bring Starlink's services very soon to the country," she added.

Dreyer further said the company has complied with all regulatory requirements while tailoring its operations to India's security and technology framework.

"To align with India's sovereign technology, regulatory and security requirements, Starlink has set up a bespoke deployment model for India that further demonstrates our commitment to working within India's strategic framework," she added.

Starlink is among the companies seeking to offer satellite broadband services in India, a market seen as crucial for expanding internet access in remote and underserved areas.

The government has already granted licences to Bharti Group-backed Eutelsat OneWeb and Jio-SGS (Space Technology Ltd), both of which are awaiting spectrum allocation before launching services.