‘Elle’ trailer: Elle Woods returns as a high school student in ‘Legally Blonde’ prequel series

Prime Video has released the official trailer for the Legally Blonde prequel series Elle, with all eight episodes set to premiere on July 1.

The streaming platform has already ordered an early renewal for a second season.

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The series marks Elle’s debut on screen as a high school student version of the character made famous by the Legally Blonde films. Lexi Minetree steps into the shoes of Elle Woods in the show.

Reese Witherspoon, who plays Elle Woods in the early 2000s Legally Blonde films, serves as an executive producer on the series, through her media company Hello Sunshine.

Minetree was cast in the title role February 2025. The ensemble cast also includes June Diane Raphael, Tom Everett Scott, Gabrielle Policano, Jacob Moskovitz, Chandler Kinney and Zac Looker.

The first season follows Elle Woods before her Harvard Law School years.

The official logline states, “We meet her in 1995 as a fish in the tumultuous waters of high school where she encounters tricky friendships, forbidden romance, and questionable fashion choices. Through it all, Elle uses her family as a touchstone, and forms an even tighter bond to her mother, proving that they can get through anything life throws their way as long as they have each other. With each challenge she faces, Elle grows closer to the Elle Woods we know and love today”.

The series is produced by Amazon MGM Studios in association with Hello Sunshine. It was created by Laura Kittrell and is co-showrun and executive produced by Kittrell and Caroline Dries.

Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter, Amanda Brown, Marc Platt and Brad Van Arragon are among the executive producers. Jason Moore directed the first two episodes and also serves as executive producer. Julia Brownell, Eli Wilson Pelton, Josie Craven and Jen Regan serve as supervising producers, with Bryan J. Raber and Asmita Paranjape as producers.