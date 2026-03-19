Narendra Modi flags Strait of Hormuz safety as key concern in call with Kuwait Crown Prince

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday described ensuring safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz as a “foremost priority” during his phone conversation with the Crown Prince of Kuwait.

Modi appeared to be articulating the government’s concern over energy security, particularly the supply of LPG due to the closure of the crucial shipping lane by Iran.

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Six LPG carriers, one LNG carrier and four carrying crude oil are among the 22 India-flagged vessels stuck west of the Strait of Hormuz for over a week. About 60 per cent of India’s energy imports are routed through the strait.

Modi had expressed similar concern in a telephone conversation with the UAE President on Tuesday night. Both the UAE and Kuwait, which house US military bases, have been at the receiving end of retaliatory strikes by Iran since the conflict began. The Prime Minister has condemned these attacks without naming

Iran.

India has not yet condemned the joint air strikes by the US and Israel on Iran, though New Delhi has said “sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states must be respected” without naming any country.

This is the second time since the beginning of the conflict that the Prime Minister has spoken to the UAE President and the Crown Prince of Kuwait.

On his conversation with the UAE President, Modi said: “I spoke with my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan... and extended my advance Eid greetings to him. We discussed the current situation in the West Asia region, and I reiterated India’s strong condemnation of all attacks targeting the United Arab Emirates, which resulted in the loss of innocent lives and damage to civilian infrastructure. We also agreed on the importance of ensuring freedom and safety of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. We will continue to work together to restore peace, security and stability in the region at the earliest possible time.”

Summing up his conversation with Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, the Crown Prince of Kuwait, Modi said: “We exchanged views on the evolving situation in West Asia and shared concerns over recent developments. Reiterated India’s condemnation of attacks on Kuwait’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Ensuring safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz remains our foremost priority. We agreed that sustained diplomatic engagement remains essential for regional peace and stability. I thanked him for continued support for the safety and well-being of the Indian community inKuwait.’’

Iran has acknowledged that the first shipment of medical aid “from the esteemed people of India” had been delivered to the Iranian Red Crescent Society. There was no official word from the Indian external affairs ministry on this.