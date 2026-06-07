Rakhee Gulzar defends Aamir Khan’s decision to marry Gauri Spratt at 60

Veteran actress Rakhee Gulzar has come out in support of Bollywood star Aamir Khan's decision to marry Gauri Spratt at 60, saying there is no age limit for finding love, companionship or happiness.

Though she admitted she is not closely connected to the happenings of the film industry today and has never worked with Aamir, Rakhee praised the respect Aamir has maintained in his personal relationships.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am not in touch with the goings-on in the film industry, nor have I worked with Aamir Khan. But I do know he is a very sincere person. And I love the way he has maintained his friendship with his two wives, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, even after the marriages ended. It says a lot about him,” the 78-year-old actress told Variety India.

Dismissing criticism over Aamir remarrying at 60, Rakhee questioned society's fixation with age.

“What is wrong with marrying at 60? Robert De Niro has been married twice and is now in a relationship with Tiffany Chen, with whom he has a daughter born in 2023. He became a father again when he was over 80. Happiness in a marriage is not about age,” she said, adding, “I got married when Gulzar was almost 40.”

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt, who worked with Aamir in Ghulam, echoed the sentiment.

“I don’t think there is an age for finding love and settling down. It’s his life, and he has every right to live it the way he wants,” he told Variety India.

Aamir Khan is set to marry his longtime partner Gauri Spratt on July 5. Last year, the actor confirmed that the two had been in a relationship for over a year.

According to reports, the couple has opted for an intimate celebration rather than a grand Bollywood affair. They are expected to formalise their relationship through a registered marriage ceremony at home in the presence of family members and close friends.

Aamir was first married to film producer Reena Dutta from 1986 to 2002, and they have two children, Junaid and Ira Khan. In 2005, he married filmmaker Kiran Rao, but the couple separated in 2021. They continue to co-parent their son, Azad.

The actor was last seen in Coolie (2025).