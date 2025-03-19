Rakesh Roshan confirms Hrithik Roshan-starrer ‘Krrish 4’, says ‘It’s almost ready now’

Veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan recently confirmed that Krrish 4 is almost ready and will be officially announced soon.

“It’s almost ready now. I will be announcing very soon,” said Roshan while speaking to journalist Smita Prakash on ANI Podcast. Prakash had asked the director if the audience can expect a new Krrish movie.

According to media reports, Roshan, who helmed Koi... Mil Gaya (2003), Krrish (2006), and Krrish 3 (2013), may not be directing the upcoming fourth instalment, which is likely to hit screens next year.

Krrish, which hit theatres on June 23, 2006, stars Hrithik Roshan in a dual role alongside Priyanka Chopra, Naseeruddin Shah, Rekha, Sharat Saxena and Manini Mishra. The film serves as the second instalment in the Krrish series and a sequel to Koi... Mil Gaya (2003).

The superhero action thriller follows Krishna Mehra (Hrithik), who inherits superhuman abilities from his father, Rohit Mehra (Hrithik). When he falls in love with Priya (Priyanka) and follows her to Singapore, he adopts the superhero persona of Krrish to stop the nefarious plans of Dr. Siddhant Arya (Naseeruddin), a scientist building a supercomputer capable of predicting the future.

Krrish won the National Film Award for Best Special Effects in 2006.

Krrish 3, released in 2013, continues Krishna’s journey as he and his father battle the sinister Kaal (Vivek Oberoi) and his team of mutants, led by the ruthless Kaya (Kangana Ranaut). Priyanka reprised her role as Priya Mehra in the film.

The official synopsis of Krrish 4 on IMDb reads, “Years after defeating Kaal, when an ancient artifact grants Krrish the power of time travel, he must navigate through different eras to save humanity from a malevolent force that threatens to rewrite history and reshape the future.”

Preity G Zinta and Nora Fatehi are likely to play key roles in the film. Karan Malhotra of Agneepath fame will reportedly direct Krrish 4.

During the podcast, Roshan also reflected on his preference for film titles beginning with the letter ‘K’. He shared that a fan once advised him to use ‘K’ for his movie titles, citing the success of Kaamchor (1982), Khatta Meetha (1978) and Khandaan (1979). Though he initially dismissed the suggestion, he revisited the idea after Khudgarz (1987) became a hit.

The 75-year-old filmmaker also spoke about his signature bald look, revealing that he had vowed to shave his head if Khudgarz succeeded. When the film turned out to be a hit, he fulfilled his promise to God despite some initial hesitation.