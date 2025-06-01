Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi’s ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ crosses Rs 50-crore mark in India

Karan Sharma’s Bhool Chuk Maaf, starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, has crossed the Rs 50-crore mark at the Indian box office, as per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk.

According to Sacnilk, the domestic earnings of Bhool Chuk Maaf stand at Rs 52.74 crore nett after nine days of theatrical run.

ADVERTISEMENT

The time-loop comedy opened in theatres on Friday with Rs 7 crore nett collection. It went on to add Rs 9.5 crore nett to its collection on Saturday, followed by Rs 11.25 crore nett on Sunday.

Bankrolled by Maddock Films, the film earned Rs 4.5 crore nett on Monday, followed by Rs 4.75 crore nett on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the collections dropped to Rs 3.5 crore nett, and slided further to Rs 3.35 crore nett on Thursday.

Bhool Chuk Maaf opened its second week in theatres with a collection of Rs 3.24 crore nett on second Friday, followed by Rs 5.39 crore nett on second Saturday. The film follows the story of a man who finds himself reliving the day before his wedding after being caught in a time loop. It also stars Sanjay Mishra, Raghuvir Yadav and Seema Pawah in key roles.

Meanwhile, Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning earned Rs 3.75 crore nett on Saturday, taking its 15-day collection in India to Rs 87 crore nett. The spy thriller has earned USD 239 million worldwide so far, with USD 102.8 million at the American box office and USD 136.2 million from international markets.

On the other hand, Final Destination: Bloodlines earned Rs 2 crore nett on Saturday, taking the total India collection to Rs 52.1 crore nett at the end of 17 days in theatres. The film has raked in USD 213.5 million globally so far.