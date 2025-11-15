MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa welcome their first child, a baby girl: ‘We are over the moon’

The couple announced the birth on Saturday through a joint Instagram post

Entertainment Web Desk Published 15.11.25, 09:39 AM
Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao

Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao File picture

Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on their fourth wedding anniversary.

The couple announced the birth on Saturday through a joint Instagram post that read, “We are over the moon. God has blessed us with a baby girl. Blessed parents, Patralekhaa and Rajkummar.” They added the caption: "The greatest blessing God has given us on our 4th wedding anniversary.”

The post drew an immediate wave of congratulatory messages from fans and colleagues.

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa had revealed the pregnancy in July, sharing an illustration of a cradle with “Baby on the way” written across it and their names below. They accompanied the image with a single-word caption: “Elated”.

The pair, who married on 15 November 2021 after more than a decade of dating, have collaborated on projects including Citylights and the series Bose: Dead/Alive.

Earlier this year, they launched their production banner, KAMPA Films, and announced their debut project, Toaster. Directed by Vivek Das Chaudhary, the comedy features Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra. The film is slated for release on Netflix.

