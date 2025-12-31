Zomato, Swiggy raise New Year’s Eve incentives after gig workers call nationwide strike

Food delivery platforms Zomato and Swiggy have announced higher payouts and incentives for delivery partners on New Year’s Eve, a move they describe as routine for peak festive periods, even as multiple gig workers’ unions have called for a nationwide strike demanding better pay and labour protections.

The strike call, issued by the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers' Union (TGPWU), the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers (IFAT), and other associations, is expected to impact food delivery and quick commerce services, including Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit, Instamart and Zepto, on one of the busiest ordering days of the year.

According to a PTI report, Zomato has offered delivery partners payouts of Rs 120 to Rs 150 per order during peak hours between 6 pm and 12 am on December 31.

The platform has also indicated that delivery partners could earn up to Rs 3,000 over the course of the day, depending on order volumes and availability. Zomato has additionally waived penalties on order denials and cancellations for the period.

“This is part of our standard annual operating protocol during festive periods, which typically see higher earning opportunities due to increased demand,” an Eternal spokesperson told PTI. Eternal owns the Zomato and Blinkit brands.

Swiggy, meanwhile, has also rolled out enhanced incentives for the year-end rush. People aware of the development said the company is offering delivery partners earnings of up to Rs 10,000 across December 31 and January 1. On New Year’s Eve specifically, Swiggy is advertising peak-hour earnings of up to Rs 2,000 for the six-hour window between 6 pm and 12 am to ensure adequate rider availability.

Despite these measures, unions say large-scale participation in the strike is expected.

In a joint statement, TGPWU and IFAT said, “As of last night, over 1.7 lakh delivery and app-based workers across India have confirmed participation, with numbers expected to rise further by evening”.

Referring to earlier protests, the joint statement added: “The December 25 action sent a clear warning to platform companies about falling earnings, unsafe delivery pressure, and loss of dignity at work. However, companies responded with silence -- no rollback of reduced payouts, no dialogue with workers, and no concrete assurances on safety or working hours. This continued indifference has made today's strike unavoidable.”

Separately, the Gig and Platform Service Workers Union also announced a nationwide strike on December 31, calling on workers to log off platforms in protest.

Giving a call to action, it said, “All gig workers, platform workers, digital platform workers, app-based workers, and online freelancers are earnestly requested to participate in the national strike by shutting down all work-related applications and abstaining from providing services on December 31, 2025, thereby making the strike united and effective”.

The Gig & Platform Services Workers Union (GIPSWU) has reiterated demands for a minimum monthly pay of Rs 40,000, an end to commission-only payment models, and access to basic labour protections such as fixed working hours, social security, insurance and leave.

Association general secretary Nirmal Gorana said gig workers continue to face systemic exclusion from labour rights and punitive practices linked to delivery timelines. “This strike unites gig workers and allies to demand immediate government intervention. We have requested the workers associated with our organisation not to work tomorrow. We have sought intervention from the Union government to address their issues,” Gorana said.

Unions have also raised concerns over ultra-fast delivery targets and the lack of basic facilities at workplaces, arguing that the absence of legal recognition as workers leaves gig employees without protection under existing labour laws.