Manipur to MNREGA, Congress lists the year that was for India under PM Narendra Modi’s government in 2025

The BJP’s “plunder, corruption, and misgovernance” continued to dominate the lives of ordinary citizens in 2025, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on the last day of the year.

Kharge laid out a long list of allegations against the ruling party in a social media post on Wednesday, questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government on the handling of the economy, employment, social justice, national security and environmental protection.

“On the last day of the year, it's essential to remind everyone how the country was run in 2025, the 11th year of BJP rule,” Kharge wrote in Hindi on X (formerly Twitter).

He listed multiple points highlighting what he described as the government’s failures across sectors.

He also flagged failures in electoral processes, national security, foreign policy and crisis management, along with rising atrocities against marginalised communities and worsening environmental and air pollution concerns.

“By scrapping MGNREGA, the ‘right to work’ was snatched away from millions of the poor. Without any preparation, without BLO training, the ‘right to vote’ was snatched from millions via SIR, and BJP's vote theft was caught red-handed. The chasm of economic inequality deepened further, with the top 1% holding 40% of India's wealth. The rupee is plummeting toward the abyss, the RBI sold $32 billion (2.8 lakh crore rupees) in US dollars, yet it made no difference. Youth unemployment remains at a peak, the paper leak mafia's game continues unabated. Modi's friend ‘Namaste Trump’ imposed the world's highest tariffs on our country. After the Pulwama terror attack, our mighty army delivered a befitting response, but BJP ministers made shameful remarks about our colonel. President Trump claimed ‘mediation’ at least 60 times, now even China is talking ‘mediation’, while Modi ji stays silent.”

Kharge claimed the government evaded accountability for administrative lapses and human tragedies while presiding over growing social and economic distress.

“Modi-Shah’s failure in Manipur; President's rule was imposed just to cover it up. No relief from inflation, cutting GST turned out to be mere number-fudging. Atrocities against Dalits, tribals, backward classes, and minorities have risen, to the extent that even the Supreme Court's CJI wasn't spared. The national capital Delhi, along with all of North India, is grappling with toxic air, no roadmap in sight—just empty bluster. A conspiracy to hand over the Aravalli to the mining mafia; attacks on Nicobar, Hasdeo, Mumbai mangroves. Whether the Kumbh stampede or the Delhi station chaos; innocent lives lost to cough syrup, yet no one takes responsibility.”

Summing up his criticism, the Congress chief concluded: "All in all, in 2025 too, BJP's plunder, corruption, and misgovernance loomed large over the nation's people."