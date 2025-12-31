Markets bid goodbye to 2025 on a high: Sensex jumps 545 points, Nifty crosses 26,100

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty jumped nearly 1 per cent on Wednesday, the final trading session of 2025, after days of range-bound trading amid sustained buying by domestic institutional investors.

After five days of decline, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 545.52 points, or 0.64 per cent, to settle at 85,220.60. During the day, it surged 762.09 points, or 0.90 per cent, to 85,437.17.

The 50-share NSE Nifty soared 190.75 points, or 0.74 per cent, to end at 26,129.60 after four days of decline.

From the 30-Sensex firms, Tata Steel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, Titan and Trent were among the biggest gainers.

However, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Bajaj Finance and Sun Pharma, were the laggards.

In 2025, the Sensex has rallied 7,081.59 points, or 9 per cent, and the Nifty zoomed 2,484.8 points, or 10.50 per cent.

"Indian equity markets concluded the final trading session of the year on a positive note, with sentiment turning decisively bullish while still respecting key resistance levels. The session reflected a gradual improvement in risk appetite into year-end, driven primarily by short covering and selective buying, rather than aggressive fresh positioning," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index settled lower, while Shanghai's SSE Composite index ended in positive territory.

Markets in Europe were trading marginally lower.

US markets ended lower on Tuesday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,844.02 crore on Tuesday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 6,159.81 crore, according to exchange data.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, climbed 0.31 per cent to USD 61.53 per barrel.

Falling for the fifth consecutive day on Tuesday, the Sensex dipped 20.46 points or 0.02 per cent to settle at 84,675.08. The Nifty skidded 3.25 points or 0.01 per cent to 25,938.85.