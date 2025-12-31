Will Steve Harrington die in ‘Stranger Things’ finale? Here’s what prediction market trends indicate

Who among the Hawkins gang members dies in the Stranger Things finale has quite literally become a million dollar question.

Ahead of the popular sci-fi fantasy show’s finale premiere on Netflix, the American prediction market is betting on Stranger Things characters’ fate on the show, according to a pool on Polymarket.

While 30 per cent of bettors say that Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven will not survive in the final episode of Season 5, 16 per cent have placed their bets on Steve ‘the Hair’ Harrington (Joe Keery). The pool for Eleven currently stands at USD 9,27,954. The pool for Steve, on the other hand, is valued at USD 9,27,954.

Surprisingly, the highest odds are stacked against a relatively minor character. Kali, played by Linnea Berthelsen, is most likely to die, according to bettors on Polymarket. As many as 72 per cent of the bettors have placed their bets on her, with a pool of USD 1,18,084.

After Kali and Eleven, Mike and the gang’s science teacher Scott Clarke (Randy Havens), emerges as the third most likely character to meet a grim fate.

According to bettors on Polymarket, the three characters who are least likely to die are Caleb McLaughlin’s Lucas Sinclair (6 per cent chance), Sadie Sink’s Max Mayfield (3 per cent chance) and Nell Fisher’s Holly Wheeler (3 per cent chance).

Set in the fictional town of Hawkins, the Duffer Brothers-created sci-fi series began in 2016 with the disappearance of Noah Schnapp’s Will Byers in the pilot episode. This sparked a chain of events which culminated in Eleven defeating Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), the murderous antagonist from an alternate dimension, using telekinesis in the final episode of Stranger Things Season 4.

With just one episode left, the Hawkins gang, including Natalia Dyer, Winona Ryder, Charlie Heaton, Finn Wolfhard, Priah Ferguson and David Harbour, is ready to take on the humanoid monsters of the Upside Down one last time.

The two-hour-long finale will be screened at over 620 theatres across the US and Canada, with more than 1.1 million viewers in attendance.