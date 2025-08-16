MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’ ahead of Hrithik Roshan’s ‘War 2’ at domestic box office after Day 2

The Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed gangster actioner raked in Rs 118.50 crore nett in India while Ayan Mukerji’s spy thriller earned Rs 108 crore nett

Entertainment Web Desk Published 16.08.25, 10:36 AM
Rajinikanth; Hrithik Roshan

Rajinikanth; Hrithik Roshan File Picture

Rajinikanth-starrer gangster actioner Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, remained ahead of Hrithik Roshan’s spy thriller War 2 at the domestic box office at the end of second day in theatres, trade figures show.

Coolie began its box office journey with a collection of Rs 65 crore nett in all languages, as per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk. On Day 2, the film witnessed a drop in collections, raking in Rs 53.50 crore nett.

The total domestic earnings of the movie stand at Rs 118.50 crore nett in all languages.

While War 2 had a rather modest beginning at the box office, it picked up pace on Day 2. Also starring Kiara Advani and Jr NTR, the Ayan Mukerji directorial collected Rs 51.5 crore nett in all languages on Day 1. It earned another Rs 56.5 crore nett on Day 2, taking the domestic total to Rs 108 crore nett.

Rajinikanth plays a former labour union leader who sets out to take revenge for his friend’s murder in Coolie. The film also features Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna, Pooja Hegde, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, and Sathyaraj.

War 2 is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Roshan reprises his role as RAW agent Major Kabir Dhaliwal in this sequel.

