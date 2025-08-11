MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’ earns four times as much as Hrithik Roshan’s ‘War 2’ in advance booking

The Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed gangster actioner clashes with Ayan Mukerji’s spy thriller in theatres on August 14

Entertainment Web Desk Published 11.08.25, 01:39 PM
Rajinikanth; Hrithik Roshan

Rajinikanth; Hrithik Roshan File Picture

Rajinikanth-starrer gangster actioner Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has earned four times as much as Hrithik Roshan’s spy thriller War 2 in advance booking, with three days to go before their August 14 face-off, as per trade figures out on Monday.

In India, Coolie has grossed Rs 14.19 crore in advance bookings. It collected Rs 13.86 crore gross from the Tamil version. The dubbed Hindi, Telugu and Kannada versions have added Rs 23 lakh gross, Rs 7.8 lakh gross and Rs 90,270 gross, respectively.

With block bookings, Coolie’s domestic pre-sales collection is Rs 20.39 crore gross.

Ayan Mukerji’s spy thriller War 2, also starring Kiara Advani and Jr NTR, lags behind in comparison. The film has collected Rs 2.12 crore gross in advance sales, which includes Rs 1.9 crore gross from Hindi (including IMAX, 4DX, Dolby Cine and ICE versions). The Tamil and Telugu versions have contributed Rs 5.49 lakh gross and 12 lakh gross, respectively.

With block bookings, the total collection of War 2 stands at Rs 5.78 crore gross.

Advance bookings for War 2 began on Sunday, while Coolie kicked off pre-sales on Friday.

Rajinikanth will play a former gold smuggler who sets out to reclaim his lost glory in Coolie. The film also features Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna, Pooja Hegde, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, and Sathyaraj.

War 2 is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Roshan reprises his role as RAW agent Major Kabir Dhaliwal in this sequel.

