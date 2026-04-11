Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan condemn ‘Jana Nayagan’ leak, call for stricter anti-piracy laws

Tamil cinema stars Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Suriya and Sivakarthikeyan have condemned the online leak of the upcoming political thriller Jana Nayagan, starring Vijay, and called for stricter anti-piracy measures.

The film, directed by H Vinoth, is billed as Vijay’s final cinematic outing before his entry into full-time politics. It was reportedly leaked online on Friday, triggering widespread outrage within the film industry.

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Rajinikanth took to social media on Friday night to express anguish over the breach, describing the incident as deeply distressing.

“The release of the Jana Nayagan film on the internet by someone is a cause for shock and pain,” he wrote, urging film bodies to raise their voice. The veteran actor also called on the government to identify those responsible and impose stringent punishment.

“Such crimes must not be allowed to continue in the future,” he added.

Kamal Haasan linked the leak to delays in the certification process. The film has been engaged in a prolonged dispute with the Central Board of Film Certification.

“The leak of Jana Nayagan is not an accident – it is the result of systemic failure," Haasan said. He argued that delays in due process created conditions conducive to piracy, adding that when legal access is stalled, illegitimate channels tend to take over.

Haasan stressed that piracy transcends politics and constitutes an attack on the creative ecosystem. “It endangers the work of hundreds of artists and technicians, and the investments of honest tax paying producers, exhibitors and theatre owners, all who sustain the cinema we love,” he said.

Suriya termed the leak “heartbreaking and unfair” and appealed to the public to refrain from consuming or circulating pirated material.

“An entire team’s passion reduced to this,” he posted. “I request you all with honesty, please don’t watch, share, or discuss the film here. Respect their work,” he stated.

Expressing solidarity with the film’s crew, he added, “I stand with my friends and condemn the act, it’s unforgivable”.

Actor Sivakarthikeyan, who had a cameo appearance in Vijay’s previous film GOAT, said, “Every film is made with the passion, blood and sweat of hundreds of people - please avoid piracy. Kindly wait for the theatrical release and watch it in theatres. Whoever is responsible for this must face strict action”.

Production banner KVN Productions appealed to the public not to download the leaked content, adding that legal proceedings are being initiated against those responsible for the unauthorised circulation.