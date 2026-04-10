Clips of Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’ leaked online ahead of certification

Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay’s upcoming film Jana Nayagan has run into fresh trouble after portions of the film were leaked online ahead of its certification.

More than five minutes of footage from the film, directed by H Vinoth, surfaced on multiple social media platforms even as it awaits clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

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The leaked video, reportedly 5 minutes and 31 seconds long, appears to have been recorded during a test screening inside a theatre.

The clip, widely circulated on X, includes Vijay’s introduction scene, a fight sequence and the film’s title card. The footage was also shared across YouTube, Reddit and Instagram, though some posts were later taken down.

While the film’s production house, KVN Productions, has not issued an official statement, a fan-run account, Actor Vijay Team, warned of legal consequences for those distributing the leaked content.

“Strict legal action will be taken against anyone sharing #JanaNayagan content. Violations will be pursued seriously and can lead to arrest,” the account posted. It further stated, “A cyber crime complaint has been filed against all accounts sharing leaked #Jananayagan clips. Authorities are actively tracing every ID involved, and strict legal action will follow,” their tweet said.

Jana Nayagan, which also stars Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol, is being billed as Vijay’s final film before his full-time entry into politics. The film was initially slated for a Pongal release but has been delayed due to pending certification.