Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’ trumps Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR’s ‘War 2’ in India on first Sunday

Rajinikanth-starrer gangster actioner Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, earned slightly more than Hrithik Roshan’s War 2 at the domestic box office on its first Sunday in theatres, as per latest trade reports.

While Coolie raked in Rs 34 crore nett in India on Sunday, War 2 earned Rs 31 crore nett domestically, according to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.

At the time the report was filed on Monday, Coolie had earned Rs Rs 194.44 crore nett in India since its August 14 release. War 2, released on the same day as Coolie, had amassed Rs 173.60 crore nett at the domestic box office, as per Sacnilk.

Coolie stars Rajinikanth as a former labour union leader who sets out to take revenge for his friend’s murder. The film also features Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna, Pooja Hegde, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, and Sathyaraj.

War 2 is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Roshan reprises his role as RAW agent Major Kabir Dhaliwal in this sequel. The YRF-backed actioner also stars Jr NTR and Kiara Advani.

Meanwhile, Ashwin Kumar-directed animated mythological drama Mahavatar Narsimha has earned Rs 210.35 crore nett in India in 24 days. Produced by Hombale Films and Kleem Productions, the film is the first in a planned franchise based on the ten avatars of Lord Vishnu, with sequels lined up through 2037.

Mahavatar Narsimha was released theatrically on July 25. According to the makers, it has become the first Indian animated film to earn over Rs 200 crore at the domestic box office.