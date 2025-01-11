SS Rajamouli launches India's first Dolby-certified post-production facility for cinema

"RRR" filmmaker SS Rajamouli on Friday launched India's first Dolby-certified post-production facility for cinema and home entertainment at Nagarjuna Akkineni's Annapurna Studios here.

The state-of-the-art facility aims to redefine the audio-visual standards of Indian filmmaking.

Rajamouli’s Academy-award-winning film "RRR", which was made with the Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos was also shown at the event.

Rajamouli said the team had to travel to Germany during the time of "RRR" for Dolby Vision.

"It was a bit disheartening that I couldn’t experience my film in Dolby Vision within my own country. But today, I’m thrilled to see a Dolby Vision grading facility right here at Annapurna Studios," he said in the statement.

"Even more exciting is the fact that, by the time my next film releases, there will be multiple Dolby Cinema across India. Watching a film in Dolby Vision is an entirely different experience -- the crystal-clear clarity and the way it enhances the nuances of every frame take storytelling to a whole new level. I can’t wait for audiences to experience it," he added.

Nagarjuna, the vice chairman of Annapurna Studios, said the studio continues to be at the forefront of innovation in Indian cinema.

"From being a pioneer in virtual production to now housing the country’s first Dolby Certified Postproduction Facility for Cinema & Home, the attempt has always been to put Indian films on the map.

"As Annapurna Studios celebrates its 50th year, this collaboration with Dolby is a testament to that vision. At Annapurna, our legacy has been to embrace change and innovation, and this is another step forward in that journey." Supriya Yarlagadda, ED of Annapurna Studios, said with Dolby certified postproduction facility, they are introducing a game-changing technology that will redefine how films are created and experienced in India.

"We aim to empower filmmakers to tell their stories with unparalleled precision and impact.” Rajamouli's "RRR", starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, released in March 2022. The film won the Oscar for best original song for "Naatu Naatu".

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.