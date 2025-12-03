MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Raj Nidimoru’s sister welcomes Samantha Ruth Prabhu into the family: ‘We feel so proud’

Samantha and Raj were married at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore on 1 December

Entertainment Web Desk Published 03.12.25, 10:03 AM
Raj Nidimoru and Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Raj Nidimoru and Samantha Ruth Prabhu File picture

Filmmaker Raj Nidimoru’s sister, Sheetal Nidimoru, Tuesday penned a note welcoming actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu into the family, days after Samantha and Raj tied the knot.

Sheetal posted the first family photograph featuring the newlyweds on social media, describing the ceremony and the day’s rituals as spiritually resonant and deeply meaningful for the family.

“While praying to Shiva in the Chandrakund today… soaked, shivering, during the pradoṣha time, I found myself embracing the Shivalingam with a heart full of tears. Not tears of pain… but tears of gratitude,” she wrote on Instagram.

Sheetal added that the family felt a sense of clarity and alignment as Samantha became part of their lives. “Gratitude for the peace I feel in this moment, for the clarity that has settled around our family, and for the deep sense of ‘gentle alignment’ in Raj and Samantha’s journey”.

“As a family we feel so proud of how they are walking forward… with calm dignity, honesty, and a steadiness that only comes when two hearts choose the same path with intention,” she further said.

Affirming the family’s support for the couple, Sheetal wrote, “And as a family, we stand by them together, fully, joyfully, and without hesitation, blessing them and supporting them in every way.”

“Doing these Isha rituals together as a family on such a sacred day felt like life aligning itself in the most beautiful way. It reminded me that some relationships don’t just happen… they arrive with peace. As I light the sesame oil lamps, my heart prayed for only one thing: May everyone find a love that feels this peaceful, this steady, and this right,” she signed off.

Samantha responded to the post in the comments, writing, “Love you.”

Samantha and Raj were married at the Isha Foundation on 1 December. She wore a red Arpita Mehta saree — a handwoven Banarasi Katan satin silk piece embellished with powder-zari buttis, a Nishi-woven border, and beige-gold zardozi work with saadi taar, cut dana, kasab embroidery, and mirrors. Raj wore an ivory kurta set with a textured gold jacket from Tarun Tahiliani’s label.

