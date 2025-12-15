R. Madhavan wraps filming for upcoming biopic on G.D. Naidu

Bollywood actor R Madhavan has wrapped shooting for his upcoming film "GDN".

Written and directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar, the film also features Priyamani and Jayaram, among others.

Produced under Varghese Moolan Pictures and Madhavan's Tricolour Films, it is a biopic on GD Naidu, a self-taught engineer, who revolutionised Indian industry by adapting imported technologies into affordable and practical innovations.

The makers shared the news with a post on their Instagram handle on Monday. It featured the cast and crew celebrating the completion of the film. "And .. it’s a wrap for #GDN .. #WrapUpParty," read the caption.

The music for the film has been composed by Govind Vasantha with cinematography by Aravind Kamalanathan, who also serves as its creative producer.

Madhavan's latest work is "Dhurandhar", which released on December 5. Directed by Aditya Dhar of "Uri: The Surgical Strike" fame, the film also featured Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi.





