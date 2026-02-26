MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘Proud milestone for Indian cinema’: Govt on Bafta win for Manipuri film ‘Boong’

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) and the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) issued a statement congratulating the team behind the film

Entertainment Web Desk Published 26.02.26, 09:52 AM
A still from \'Boong\'

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) and the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) on Wednesday hailed the Bafta win of Manipuri film Boong as a proud milestone for Indian cinema.

The recognition underscored the rising global appreciation for the country’s diverse storytelling traditions, they added.

Congratulating filmmaker Lakshmipriya Devi and the entire team of Boong for winning the Best Children's and Family Film award at the Bafta 2026, the MIB and NFDC said the film’s journey had been supported by India’s film development and festival ecosystem.

“This landmark achievement marks a proud moment for Indian cinema and highlights the growing global appreciation for India's diverse and meaningful storytelling traditions,” the MIB and NFDC said in a statement.

The statement added that Boong was curated at Film Bazaar under the Work in Progress Lab and Film Bazaar Recommends in 2023, initiatives designed to nurture promising filmmakers and enable global industry engagement.

The film was subsequently screened at the 55th International Film Festival of India in 2024, where it was selected under the Best Debut Director category, further affirming its critical acclaim.

The Government of India and the NFDC reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening platforms such as Film Bazaar and the International Film Festival of India to empower filmmakers, foster creative excellence and create pathways for Indian cinema to reach international audiences, the statement said.

Boong BAFTA 2026
