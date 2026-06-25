Leonard Cohen estate says use of ‘Hallelujah’ at Trump Freedom 250 rally is not authorised

The estate of late singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen has said it has not authorised the use of his song Hallelujah at US President Donald Trump’s Freedom 250 rally and does not support the planned performance.

“The Leonard Cohen Estate has learned that the song ‘Hallelujah’ is to be performed at a Donald Trump rally on June 24,” the estate said in a statement posted on social media.

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“This use is not authorised, and the Estate does not support or approve of this or any similar usage.”

The estate concluded its statement with a sly dig at Trump’s signature social media sign-off, saying, “Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

This is not the first time Cohen’s estate has objected to the use of the song by Trump and his political associates.

In 2020, after Trump’s campaign used a cover version of Hallelujah during the Republican National Convention (RNC), the estate said it was “dismayed that the RNC would proceed knowing that the Cohen Estate had specifically declined the RNC’s use request, and their rather brazen attempt to politicise and exploit in such an egregious manner Hallelujah”.

At the time, the estate suggested that Trump’s campaign seek permission to use Cohen’s song You Want it Darker instead.

The latest controversy comes ahead of the Freedom 250 celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States.

Last month, several artists, including Bret Michaels, Martina McBride, Young MC, The Commodores and Morris Day, withdrew from the Freedom 250 concert series after learning of organisers’ ties to Trump.

Following the withdrawals, Trump announced that the National Mall event in Washington, D.C., would feature country singer Lee Greenwood and opera singer Christopher Macchio. Macchio is expected to perform several songs, including Nessun Dorma and Hallelujah.

Trump has also announced plans for a major rally on July 4 as part of the anniversary celebrations.

“On July 4th, at The Lincoln Memorial and Washington Monument, in beautiful and safe Washington D.C., we are going to host the most spectacular TRUMP RALLY of them all,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“More than 300 Members of our strong and talented Military Bands, Orchestras, and Ceremonial Units, will perform Patriotic Melodies and American Classics, and my Playlist (We will have none of those people that put you to sleep and constantly complain!), as we celebrate our Country,” he added. “I will deliver keynote remarks that you will not want to miss.”