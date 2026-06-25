‘Not everything is about politics’: Anil Kumar Rastogi on handshake gaffe with Modi

Actor and scientist Dr Anil Kumar Rastogi on Wednesday responded to social media criticism over an awkward greeting moment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Padma Awards ceremony, calling it an oversight on his part.

A video from Tuesday's Padma Awards ceremony showed the 83-year-old Padma Shri recipient walking to the stage to receive the honour. While he greeted the prime minister with folded hands, he missed a handshake that the prime minister seemed to initiate.

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As reactions to the clip surfaced online, Rastogi took to social media to clarify the incident.

“For all those making fun, I’m a man of 80+ years, this was an oversight on my part due to my age. I have huge respect for our PM and feel that he is the best choice we currently have for running the country,” he replied to former Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale.

The veteran actor later issued a statement on his handle.

“There's a clip going viral on social media from the Padma awards ceremony yesterday on how I didn't shake hands with PM Narendra Modi ji. It is unfortunate that of all the things that happened in the ceremony, this is what some people want to concentrate on, how an old man (I'm 83!), missed a small gesture by Modi ji and moved on,” the statement read.

“I only came to know about this when I watched the telecast later! I was out to receive one of India's highest civilian awards, a big achievement for me, was anxious and overwhelmed and missed that stretched hand! That does not mean I respect the man any less,” Rastogi said.

“I have always been a BJP supporter and have very high regards for Narendra Modi. In fact I personally feel of all the faces in active politics, he has the most experience and capability to handle India's top job! Jai Hind,” he added.

Rastogi was awarded the Padma Shri for his contributions to theatre, cinema, radio and television. According to a government release, he has staged around 1,000 shows of 100 plays and worked in more than 75 feature films and 500 television episodes.

Apart from his work in the performing arts, Rastogi is also a scientist with over 78 co-authored research publications and is involved in philanthropic work for destitute patients.

The government had announced 131 Padma awards, including two duo cases, on the eve of Republic Day. The list comprised five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri awards.

President Droupadi Murmu had conferred 65 Padma awards — two Padma Vibhushan, six Padma Bhushan and 57 Padma Shri — during the first civil investiture ceremony held on May 25.

The remaining 65 awards were presented during the second civil investiture ceremony at the Ganatantra Mandap of Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday.