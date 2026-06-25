Samantha Ruth Prabhu confirms that she expecting first child with Raj Nidimoru

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru are expecting their first child, she announced on Wednesday.

During a fan-meet event for her latest film Maa Inti Bangaaram held in Hyderabad, Samantha revealed that she plans to take a break from acting after wrapping up her current projects.

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“After Maa Inti Bangaaram, I will have to take a small break, given my condition. I’ll have to take maternity leave. After that, I’ll be back with another film for my fans.”

Samantha and Nidimoru tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on December 1, 2025.

Speculation surrounding Samantha’s pregnancy had been circulating online for days after clips from the Maa Inti Bangaaram success celebrations went viral, with fans noticing what appeared to be a baby bump.

Maa Inti Bangaram is created by Raj Nidimoru and backed by Samantha’s home banner Tralala Moving Pictures. The film marks Samantha’s first theatrical release in three years.

Previously, Samantha teamed up with Raj and DK for the Prime Video spy thriller Citadel: Honey Bunny, co-starring Varun Dhawan. She also worked with the director duo on The Family Man and Netflix fantasy action series Rakt Bramhand – The Bloody Kingdom.

Samantha was earlier married to actor Naga Chaitanya. Meanwhile, Raj got divorced from Shhyamali De in 2022.