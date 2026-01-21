Oscars debut to Padma Shri honour: Priyanka Chopra looks back at 2016, the year of many ‘firsts’

The year 2016 brought many “firsts” in Priyanka Chopra’s life. After heading to Hollywood, the 43-year-old actress had already begun making waves in the industry, having landed her first breakthrough role in Quantico the year before. And she never looked back.

Hopping on the ‘2026 is the new 2016’ trend, Priyanka looked back at her personal and professional achievements in an Instagram carousel post on Wednesday.

From her debut outing at the Oscars to bagging her first People’s Choice Award and getting honoured with a Padma Shri award, it was the year that became a turning point in her life.

Sharing the carousel, Priyanka wrote, “The one where everything happened all at once. 2016.”

Other slides show Priyanka being appointed UNICEF’s Global Goodwill Ambassador, posing with Vin Diesel after the People’s Choice Awards ceremony, and her first White House correspondence dinner with former US President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Priyanka also shared photographs of her moments at the Billboard Music Awards, and fun BTS from the sets of Quantico and Baywatch, including a picture with Dwayne Johnson.

Snapshots featuring Priyanka with the cast of Dil Dhadakne Do also appear in the post. Another picture shows her on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, which she mentioned was one of her first times on the chat show.

The actress revisited the controversy surrounding Maxim India, which came under fire for allegedly photoshopping Priyanka’s armpits to make them appear smoother in the magazine, calling her the “Hottest Woman in the World”. Priyanka chose to recall the time and have a good laugh as she posted a picture where she flaunts her armpit with her friends.

Instagram users couldn’t keep calm. “It's safe to say PC has won this trend,” one of them wrote. “Woman had her best year,” another commented.

Priyanka was recently seen in Prime Video’s action drama Heads of State, co-starring John Cena and Idris Elba. The actress is set to star in S.S. Rajamouli’s upcoming film Varanasi alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mahesh Babu.

The actress is also set to play Bloody Mary, a character she describes as ‘mother, protector, pirate’, in her upcoming action-thriller The Bluff. The film will premiere on Prime Video on February 25.