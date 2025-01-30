Priyanka Chopra-backed Oscar-nominated short film ‘Anuja’ to hit Netflix in February

Oscar-shortlisted short film Anuja, backed by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Guneet Monga, is set to make its global digital premiere on Netflix on February 5, the streamer announced on Thursday.

“ANUJA is a story of resilience, sisterhood, and hope. The Academy Award Nominated Live Action Short Film comes to Netflix February 5,” Netflix wrote alongside a trailer of the film.

Directed by Adam J. Graves and produced by Suchitra Mattai, the film follows the story of two sisters striving to find joy and opportunity in a world rife with exploitation and exclusion.

Shortlisted in the best live action short film category at the 97th Academy Awards, Anuja explores the struggles faced by young girls worldwide. With its release on Netflix, the film will be accessible in over 190 countries.

Anuja is backed by Suchitra Mattai, Mindy Kaling, Guneet Monga, Krushan Naik, Aaron Kopp, Devananda Graves, Michael Graves, Ksheetij Saini, and Alexandra Blaney. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Anita Bhatia serve as executive producers alongside Archana Jain, Susan MacLaury, and Albie Hecht.

Developed in collaboration with community partners, Anuja features Sajda Pathan — who is a beneficiary of Mira Nair's Salaam Baalak Trust, a nonprofit organisation dedicated to empowering street and working children — in the lead. Additional insights for the film were drawn from organisations such as the Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Foundation and Save the Children.

“Anuja is a heartfelt tribute to the resilience and untold stories of working children, highlighting their joy and hope amidst challenges. The film captures the innocence and magic of childhood,” writer and director Adam J. Graves said in a statement.

“Anuja is a story that means so much to me — it’s powerful, hopeful, and full of life, just like the incredible young girls it represents. The film brings attention to crucial issues while celebrating resilience, humour, and hope,” producer-actor Mindy Kaling shared.

Guneet Monga, another producer on the project, said, “Anuja is a story of unparalleled courage, a film made with a lot of heart. I’m thankful to Netflix for embracing Anuja and providing it with the platform and voice it truly deserves, bringing our story to a global audience, with Netflix’s presence in over 190 countries.”