Fresh snowfall revives Kashmir tourism as Gulmarg dazzles visitors on New Year eve

A well-timed bout of fresh snowfall in the higher reaches of Kashmir, including Gulmarg, delighted thousands of tourists on the last day of the year.

The security forces remained on high alert to prevent any untoward militancy-related incident.

The meteorological department has forecast light to moderate precipitation in most places across the Valley over the next 24 hours, officials said on Wednesday.

The Jammu and Kashmir government had been pinning hopes on adequate snowfall during the winter to revive tourism. Nature did not disappoint.

At Gulmarg, the Valley’s most popular winter destination, the mercury settled at -3.0°C on Tuesday night, making it the coldest location in the region. On Wednesday, snowfall blanketed Gulmarg, bringing cheer to hundreds of tourists.

The upper reaches of Kashmir had received light to moderate snowfall ahead of Christmas as well.

Sajad Kraylari, general secretary of the Travel Agents Association of Kashmir, said it was the first time in years that Gulmarg received snow on both Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

“After several lean months, Valley hotels are witnessing over 50 per cent occupancy. Gulmarg is packed to the brim,” Kraylari said.

Himani, a tourist from Kota in Rajasthan, said she had witnessed snowfall for the first time in her life. “Everything looks magical here,” she said.

Tariq Hussain Naik, chief executive officer of the Gulmarg Development Authority, said they were expecting another spell of heavy snowfall.

“Gulmarg is all about snow, and this place looks wonderful wrapped in a thick white blanket,” he said.

The tourist footfall in Kashmir witnessed a steep decline in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack in April that killed 25 people.

However, things are looking up, with tourists flocking to Pahalgam in significant numbers for New Year celebrations. A winter festival is underway to make the experience more rewarding for visitors.

Hilal Ahmad, chief executive officer of the Pahalgam Development Authority, said the place was looking lively again and they were offering discounts to visitors.

“Traffic snarls are back, but nobody is complaining. These are the moments when such things make you happy,” he said.

Officials said the accumulation of snow at Razdhan Pass had led to the closure of the road connecting Bandipora to Gurez in north Kashmir.

Officials said Razdhan Pass received over one foot of fresh snowfall, severely affecting road conditions and visibility and forcing the authorities to suspend traffic movement.

Declining snowfall and receding glaciers have been a source of major anxiety for Valley residents, with chief minister Omar Abdullah recently saying that he could not promote Gulmarg without snow.

He had urged industry stakeholders to adopt innovative solutions, including artificial snow-manufacturing, to sustain skiing and winter-based activities.