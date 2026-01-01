Emraan Hashmi, Yami Gautam-starrer court-room drama ‘Haq’ to drop on Netflix this month

Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam starrer court-room drama Haq is set to drop on Netflix on 2 January, the streamer announced on Thursday.

“Ghar ki chaar deewaron se adalat tak. Yeh safar majboori ka nahi, himmat ka hai. Watch Haq, out on 2 January, on Netflix,” the streamer wrote on Instagram alongside a poster of the film.

Inspired by the 1985 Shah Bano case, Haq follows the story of Shazia Bano (Yami), who takes her husband Abbas Khan (Emraan) to court demanding monthly maintenance after being divorced by him through triple talaq.

Demanding equality before the law as an Indian citizen, Shazia takes Abbas to court, incurring the wrath of hardliners in her religion.

Directed by Suparn S Varma, Haq is produced by Junglee Pictures, in association with Insomnia Films and Baweja Studios. The ensemble cast of Haq also features Sheeba Chaddha and Vartika Singh in pivotal roles.

