MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 01 January 2026

Emraan Hashmi, Yami Gautam-starrer court-room drama ‘Haq’ to drop on Netflix this month

Directed by Suparn S Varma, ‘Haq’ is inspired by the 1985 Shah Bano case

Entertainment Web Desk Published 01.01.26, 12:08 PM
Still from 'Haq'

Still from 'Haq' File Photo

Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam starrer court-room drama Haq is set to drop on Netflix on 2 January, the streamer announced on Thursday.

“Ghar ki chaar deewaron se adalat tak. Yeh safar majboori ka nahi, himmat ka hai. Watch Haq, out on 2 January, on Netflix,” the streamer wrote on Instagram alongside a poster of the film.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inspired by the 1985 Shah Bano case, Haq follows the story of Shazia Bano (Yami), who takes her husband Abbas Khan (Emraan) to court demanding monthly maintenance after being divorced by him through triple talaq.

Demanding equality before the law as an Indian citizen, Shazia takes Abbas to court, incurring the wrath of hardliners in her religion.

Directed by Suparn S Varma, Haq is produced by Junglee Pictures, in association with Insomnia Films and Baweja Studios. The ensemble cast of Haq also features Sheeba Chaddha and Vartika Singh in pivotal roles.

The lifetime box office collection of Haq was approximately Rs 19.86 crores net in India, with worldwide gross collections reaching around Rs 29 crores net, though it underperformed relative to its budget, making it a commercial disappointment despite positive reviews.

RELATED TOPICS

Haq Emraan Hashmi Yami Gautam Netflix
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Zohran Mamdani takes oath as NYC mayor at historic subway station, symbolic Quran used

The ceremony, administered by New York Attorney General Letitia James, a political ally, took place at the old City Hall station, one of the city's original subway stops that is known for its stunning arched ceilings
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Quote left Quote right

What does Ukraine want? Peace? Yes. At any cost? No. We want an end to the war but not end of Ukraine

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT