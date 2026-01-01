K-pop band BTS set to make comeback in March after nearly four-year hiatus

K-pop boy band BTS has just given their fans the best New Year’s surprise. The seven-member band is finally set to make their first group comeback on 20 March, the group’s agency, BigHit Music, has confirmed.

The band’s comeback date surfaced online in a rather unconventional way. To celebrate the spirit of New Year, the seven members of the band — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook — sent out handwritten postcards to their gold membership fans at their homes.

Apart from new year greetings, the members wrote the date “2026.03.20” on the paper, hinting at their comeback, as confirmed by BigHit on Thursday.

Alongside the comeback date, each member penned a heartfelt note for their fans. While RM wrote, “I waited more desperately than anyone else,” Jin thanked everyone for waiting.

“Let’s have fun together this year, too. I love you,” Suga wrote. J-Hope echoed the enthusiasm by saying, “What we imagined has finally become reality.”

Jimin also shared excitement for their long-awaited comeback. V wrote, “In 2026, we’ll create even more and even better memories, so please look forward to it.”

“I miss you! Please take good care of us this year as well,” penned Jungkook.

On the last day of 2025, BTS reunited as a full group for a live broadcast on Weverse, welcoming the New Year together with fans. Looking back on the past year, they also shared their wishes for the year ahead, saying, “We hope we can make a safe comeback this year and that the album does well. Let’s make BTS a huge success.”

Meanwhile, following the release of their new album on March 20, BTS will embark on a large-scale world tour. Further details regarding the album and tour will be announced later through official channels.

BTS, as a band, last dropped a studio album in 2022. It was titled Proof.