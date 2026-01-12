Golden Globes 2026: Priyanka Chopra, BLACKPINK’s Lisa present an award together

Priyanka Chopra Jonas presented an award at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards ceremony on Monday morning (IST) alongside K-pop band BLACKPINK’s Lisa. The duo presented the award for best actor in a television drama.

“We are honoured to present the award for the best performance by a male actor in a TV series drama,” she said, while Lisa added, “The nominees in this category had taken us on a journey with their performances this year”.

“Some had us flying across the solar system with rebels,” Priyanka quipped, while Lisa pitched in, “others took us to magical faraway lands”.

“Go stealers,” Priyanka screamed before introducing the nominees: Sterling K Brown (Paradise), Diego Luna (Andor), Gary Oldman (Slow Horses), Mark Ruffalo (Task), Adam Scott (Severance) and Noah Wyle (The Pitt).

Wyle won the award.

Priyanka also offered a glimpse into her upcoming film The Bluff while walking the red carpet with her husband, singer-actor Nick Jonas. She spoke about the project in an interview with the Associated Press.

“This one comes out on February 25th on Prime, but it's my first as a producer here so it's exciting. I get to play a part which is not very common for women, which is a female pirate. So many of them existed in the 1800s. We're going with a rated ‘R’, it's going to be a bloody movie and it's going to be fun,” she said.