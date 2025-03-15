MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Priyanka Chopra, Bhumi Pednekar, Rashmika Mandanna celebrate Holi, pictures inside

Shraddha Kapoor, Rashi Khanna and Urvashi Rautela also took part in the festival of colours on Friday

Sanghamitra Chatterjee Published 15.03.25, 03:02 PM

Actresses Priyanka Chopra, Bhumi Pednekar and Rashmika Mandanna were among the Indian celebrities who embraced the spirit of Holi on Friday. Take a look.  

Dressed in a shimmery top and stylish sunglasses, Urvashi Rautela posed with a tray of pink and yellow gulaal.
Bhumi Pednekar flashed a victory sign as she clicked a selfie on Holi. With her hair tied up in a messy bun and a white t-shirt splattered with colours, she embodied the carefree joy of the festival.
The Sabarmati Report actress Rashi Khanna celebrated Holi with her loved ones.
Priyanka Chopra had a “working Holi” this year. The actress posted photos from the sets of her upcoming project, which many believe is S.S. Rajamouli’s SSMB29, starring Mahesh Babu.
Stree 2 star Shraddha Kapoor indulged in her favourite snacks on the festive occasion.
Rashmika Mandanna, who is set to star opposite Salman Khan in Sikandar, shared a selfie. The actress had a dash of yellow gulaal smeared on her left cheek.
