Priyanka Chopra-backed documentary ‘Born Hungry’ to premiere on JioHotstar this month

Canadian filmmaker Barry Avrich’s documentary Born Hungry, backed by Priyanka Chopra, is set to premiere on JioHotstar on November 28, the streaming platform announced on Thursday.

Born Hungry is based on the real-life story of Sash Simpson, a celebrity chef who battled severe poverty before being adopted by a Canadian couple. Separated from his family on a train journey, lost, and thousands of miles away from home, the young boy found himself struggling for survival on the streets of Chennai. He often ate out of garbage bins to satisfy his hunger. However, things changed when he was adopted by a family in Canada. Years later, Sash returns to India, armed with shards of memory, to find his long-lost family.

Sharing a glimpse of the documentary on Instagram, the streamer wrote, “A story of hunger, hope, and home. From the streets of India to the kitchens of Canada, watch Born Hungry, produced by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, streaming November 28 on JioHotstar.”

According to IMDb, Sash Simpson stars in his own biopic. Shipra Khanna, Mark McEwan, and Thomas Zacharias round out the cast of the documentary.

Priyanka produced the documentary under the banner of her company, Purple Pebble Pictures, which she had launched in 2015. The Mumbai-headquartered production company has backed various films, including Ventilator (2016), Paani (2019), and The Sky Is Pink (2019). Priyanka also served as the executive producer of the Oscar-nominated documentary To Kill a Tiger (2024).

Born Hungry had its first screening in Palm Springs on January 6, 2024. In the same year, it premiered at the Hot Docs Film Festival and Haifa International Film Festival, respectively.

On the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in S.S. Rajamouli’s next directorial, tentatively titled Globe Trotter. Also starring Mahesh Babu, the official title of the film will be revealed at a special event in Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City on 15 November.