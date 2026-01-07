‘May be deported if you break laws’: US Embassy warns Indian students against violations

The United States Embassy in India on Wednesday said that a US visa is "a privilege, not a right” and warned Indian students that their visas can be revoked if they break the law.

“Breaking US laws can have serious consequences for your student visa," the embassy wrote, adding, “If you are arrested or violate any laws, your visa may be revoked, you may be deported, and you could be ineligible for future US visas."

"Follow the rules and don’t jeopardize your travel. A US visa is a privilege, not a right," the US Embassy in India said in a tweet.

The message comes at a time when thousands of Indian students are preparing for the 2026 academic intake amid rising visa fees, stricter social media monitoring, new compliance rules, and a proposed time limit on student stays.

US officials have repeatedly flagged student visa violations, including illegal work, overstaying after course completion, and failure to maintain academic requirements. As Indian students form one of the largest international student groups in the US, they are directly affected by stricter monitoring.

From December 26, 2025, mandatory biometric checking of all non-US citizens, including Green Card holders, at border points came into effect.

Under the new rule, US Customs and Border Protection officials will take photographs of non-US citizens at every entry and exit point across airports, land crossings and seaports.

The new rule applied to all non-US citizens entering or exiting the country, including children below 14 years and adults over 79 years.

The biometric system aimed to address security and visa-overstay concerns.

At the centre of the changes was the 'One Big Beautiful Bill', signed by US President Donald Trump on July 4, 2025.

The bill introduced a "Visa Integrity Fee" of $250 (Rs 21,463) and a mandatory charge of $24 (Rs 2,060) for Form I-94, a key document that tracks the movement of foreign nationals.

Trump had also signed a proclamation imposing a new annual $100,000 application fee for H-1B visas, a move that will impact Indian nationals who make up the majority of beneficiaries.

Relations between India and the US have been turbulent over the past few months because of the imposition of 50 per cent tariffs, including a 25 per cent penalty on purchases of Russian crude, which came into effect in August 2025.

Despite the strain, both US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have repeatedly emphasised that they continue to share a strong friendship. However, no trade deal has been reached so far.