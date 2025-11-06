MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 06 November 2025

Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary reveal daughter Ekleen’s face on Gurupurab

The couple welcomed their daughter on 21 October last year

Entertainment Web Desk Published 06.11.25, 12:58 PM
Yuvika Chaudhary, Ekleen and Prince Narula

Yuvika Chaudhary, Ekleen and Prince Narula Instagram

Reality TV personalities Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary revealed their daughter Ekleen’s face on Wednesday on the occasion of Gurupurab. The couple welcomed their daughter on 21 October, 2024.

Clad in a white dress, the one-year-old can be seen planting a kiss on father Prince’s cheeks in the pictures. Prince held her in his arms, while Yuvika looked at Ekleen and smiled. Prince twinned in white with his daughter in the photos. Yuvika, on the other hand, wore a red suit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Narula and Yuvika met during their time on Bigg Boss 9 and started dating. They tied the knot in October 2018. The couple announced their pregnancy in June 2024.

Sharing a picture of a red toy car alongside his own car, Narula wrote, “Baby ane wala hai bht jald (baby is coming soon).”

Narula shot to fame with MTV Roadies 12 and MTV Splitsvilla 8.

Yuvika is known for her roles in films like Om Shanti Om, Summer 2007 and Toh Baat Pakki!

RELATED TOPICS

Prince Narula Gurupurab Prince Narula Daughter
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Mystery of the ‘Brazilian model’ in Rahul Gandhi’s Haryana ‘vote fraud’ files unravels

Larissa Nerry, a hairdresser in Belo Horizonte, shared a video on her Instagram account after Wednesday’s media conference by the Congress leader, who had asked, ‘Yeh kaun hai [Who is she]?’
Donald Trump and Zohran Mamdani
Quote left Quote right

Whatever the hell his name is… thinks it’s wonderful to have men playing in women’s sports

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT