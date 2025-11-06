Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary reveal daughter Ekleen’s face on Gurupurab

Reality TV personalities Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary revealed their daughter Ekleen’s face on Wednesday on the occasion of Gurupurab. The couple welcomed their daughter on 21 October, 2024.

Clad in a white dress, the one-year-old can be seen planting a kiss on father Prince’s cheeks in the pictures. Prince held her in his arms, while Yuvika looked at Ekleen and smiled. Prince twinned in white with his daughter in the photos. Yuvika, on the other hand, wore a red suit.

Narula and Yuvika met during their time on Bigg Boss 9 and started dating. They tied the knot in October 2018. The couple announced their pregnancy in June 2024.

Sharing a picture of a red toy car alongside his own car, Narula wrote, “Baby ane wala hai bht jald (baby is coming soon).”

Narula shot to fame with MTV Roadies 12 and MTV Splitsvilla 8.

Yuvika is known for her roles in films like Om Shanti Om, Summer 2007 and Toh Baat Pakki!