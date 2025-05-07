Prime Video drops mystery-thriller series ‘We Were Liars’ teaser; video inside

Prime Video on Wednesday dropped the teaser of the upcoming mystery-thriller series We Were Liars, based on the best-selling novel by E. Lockhart.

We Were Liars follows Emily Alyn Lind’s Cadence Sinclair Eastman and her tight-knit inner circle, nicknamed the Liars, during their summer escapades on her grandfather's New England private island.

The Sinclairs are American royalty — known for their good looks, old money, and enviable bond. But after a mysterious accident changes Cadence's life forever, everyone, including her beloved Liars, seems to have something to hide.

While Emily Alyn Lind stars as Cadence, Shubham Maheshwari plays the role of Gat Patil. Other cast members include Esther McGregor as Mirren Sinclair Sheffield, Joseph Zada as Johnny Sinclair Dennis, Caitlin FitzGerald as Penny Sinclair, Mamie Gummer as Carrie Sinclair, Candice King as Bess Sinclair, Rahul Kohli as Ed Patil and David Morse as Harris Sinclair.

The eight-episode series is written and executive produced by co-showrunners Julie Plec (The Vampire Diaries, Legacies) and Carina Adly MacKenzie (Roswell, New Mexico, The Originals). It is slated to hit Prime Video on June 18.

Other executive producers on the show are Emily Cummins (The Endgame, Vampire Academy) for My So-Called Company, Brett Matthews (Legacies), Pascal Verschooris (The Vampire Diaries), and the novel's author E. Lockhart.

Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Amazon MGM Studios are behind the project. The novel is published by Delacorte Press, an imprint of Random House Children's Books.