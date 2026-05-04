Salman Khan mourns the demise of ‘brother’ Sushil Kumar: ‘Gonna miss you’

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan Sunday penned an emotional note on social media as he mourned the passing away of his close friend, Sushil Kumar.

Referring to him as his “brother”, Salman wrote, “This guy has been a brother for 42 years, the nicest, kindest, most helpful, even if he was down and out, always smiling, dancing and no pain, no stress in the worst of situations. Be it financial, emotional, or physical, he used to say ki farak nai painda sab theek hoga. Sushil Kumar is his name, or at least was his name till 5 mins ago. Farewell, bro lived like a man, fought death like a freaking heavyweight champion.”

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“No tears for you, brother, only memories and laughter. My pra died with a smile on his face. Way to go, brother. Koi pehle koi baad mein all going to go don’t know when n how toh kuch kar ke jao. Now enjoy your cigarettes and whisky, cheers bro think I am gonna miss ya a bit,” Salman added.

In another post, the superstar expressed the belief that one should never try to stop someone who is destined to leave, as those who are meant to go will inevitably do so.

According to him, there are several reasons behind this. He said that everyone must eventually depart, as it is a natural part of life. He added that good people are often taken away earlier, while those who have yet to repay their dues to life are given more time. He also suggested that individuals who are corrupt or dishonest tend to remain longer, implying that their time comes later.

“Enjoy, my bro. You left this planet. Spoke to your wife, she knows you’ve left her for someone else there, haha. I wish I could abuse, be angry, or cry, which I do easily but for you, not even one tear. I see people on social media saying “RIP” RSVP etc. You’re gone, bro. And I won’t call you a body, because you didn’t have one. So I will call you Sushil Kumar. No “rest in peace.” Wake the freaking hell up. Ahhhhh…Enjoy. Cheers, bro. Accha bhala chal raha tha tu mera liver n kidney kharaab karega,” he further wrote.

On the work front, Salman was last seen in a cameo appearance in Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji. He is awaiting the release of his upcoming film, Maatrubhumi, directed by Apoorva Lakhia.

Salman is also set to star in Dil Raju’s next production, alongside Nayanthara.