Leaked photograph shows Alia Bhatt, Sharvari as guests on Samay Raina’s ‘India’s Got Latent 2’

Bollywood actresses Alia Bhatt and Sharvari are set to appear as the first guests on the second season of India’s Got Latent, hosted by stand-up comedian Samay Raina, according to a leaked photograph from the show’s latest shoot in Mumbai.

The image, which surfaced online on Monday, was reportedly clicked by an audience member during the taping at The Habitat in Mumbai. It shows Alia and Sharvari on the set, seemingly promoting their upcoming film Alpha.

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The return of India’s Got Latent marks Samay Raina’s comeback with the show nearly a year after controversy surrounding podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia and his controversial “parents sex” remark triggered nationwide backlash.

While Samay has not officially confirmed details about the episode or the guest lineup, the leaked photo quickly went viral across social media platforms. The image also features Balraj Ghai, owner of The Habitat and a close associate of Samay, along with comedian Aashish Solanki.

The apparent inclusion of Bollywood stars on the show sparked mixed reactions online, with several Reddit users expressing concerns over the format shifting towards film promotions.

One user commented, “Latent will soon become a film promotion show.” Another wrote, “Wow, Alia is really everywhere. Overexposure is not a good thing, hunny.”

Another user commented, “It feels like the soul of India’s Got Latent has been taken away and now it’ll just remain a show for promotions.”

“Is baar aur bura downfall ho gaya to shock nahi hona,” wrote another user. Another comment read, “It won't be as funny as before. I expect more Bollywood people than actual funny comedians/influencers to make appearance.”

Announced in 2024, Alpha is a female-led spy thriller starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, alongside Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on July 10.