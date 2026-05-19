‘Abhhiman’ teaser: Prosenjit Chatterjee plays a rockstar battling depression

Veteran actor Prosenjit Chatterjee will essay the role of a rockstar battling depression in filmmaker Indraadip Dasgupta’s upcoming Bengali film Abhhiman, the teaser for which was dropped by the makers on Tuesday.

The film also stars Subhashree Ganguly and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles. It is produced by Why So Serious, the banner launched by Saurav Das and Jisshu Sengupta earlier this year.

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The teaser introduces Prosenjit as Akash Chatterjee, a successful rockstar whose life spirals into despair following a divorce and depression, eventually affecting his career and personal life.

The character is later diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease before mysteriously disappearing.

The teaser also hints at strained relationships between the characters played by Jisshu Sengupta and Subhashree Ganguly, while suggesting an emotional bond between Subhashree’s character Shree and Akash.

The film marks the second collaboration between Indraadip Dasgupta and Subhashree Ganguly after the success of Grihapravesh last year.

The story of the film has been written by Jisshu Sengupta, while poet-lyricist Srijato has penned the screenplay and dialogues. Indraadip Dasgupta has also contributed to the additional script, dialogues and music.

Filmmaker Srijit Mukherji has joined the project as a guest composer, marking his debut as a music composer. The cinematography has been handled by Pratip Mukherjee and editing by Sujay Datta Ray.

The cast also includes Kanchan Mullick and Ananya Banerjee in key roles.

Abhhiman will release in theatres on June 19.