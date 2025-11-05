MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Prabhas returns in larger-than-life avatar in new animated film ‘Baahubali: The Eternal War’; watch teaser

Directed by Ishan Shukla, known for his work on ‘Star Wars: Visions’ and ‘The Bandits of Golak’, the film picks up right after the key events in the original films

Entertainment Web Desk Published 05.11.25, 11:21 AM
A still from ‘Baahubali: The Eternal War’

A still from ‘Baahubali: The Eternal War’ YouTube

Prabhas’ Amarendra Baahubali returns in a larger-than-life avatar, this time in an animated war epic titled Baahubali: The Eternal War - Part 1, which explores the afterlife of the iconic character, shows a teaser of the upcoming film.

The two-minute-27-second-long teaser shows the soul of Amarendra Baahubali travelling into the afterlife, where his spirit churns out an energetic performance in front of Lord Shiva’s idol.

Following the spectacle, Indra and Vishasura engage in an epic showdown as a conflict breaks out in Tripura, the fallen city of Patal Lok.

The video concludes with Baahubali entering the battlefield himself.

Directed by Ishan Shukla, known for his work on Star Wars: Visions and The Bandits of Golak, the film picks up right after the key events in the original films. The story is written by Ishan Shukla and Sowmya Sharma.

“Amarendra Baahubali’s death wasn’t his End. It was the beginning of something Eternal,” the makers wrote on X alongside the teaser.

The Eternal War will follow a different timeline than the ones in Baahubali: The Beginning and The Conclusion, as per reports.

Meanwhile, Baahubali: The Epic, a re-edited version of S.S. Rajamouli’s two-film series, hit screens on October 31 to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the franchise.

