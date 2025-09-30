Netflix gives a glimpse of Lady in Silver in first poster for ‘Bridgerton’ Season 4

Netflix has released the first poster for Bridgerton season 4, giving fans a new glimpse at Yerin Ha as the Lady in Silver.

“One thing is certain, gentle readers, a masquerade is like no other event. Prepare yourselves, for anything can happen. Bridgerton Season 4 shall debut in 2026,” Netflix wrote on social media alongside the poster.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since its debut in 2020, Bridgerton has become a global phenomenon, praised for its lavish production design, diverse casting, and modern take on Regency-era romance.

Bridgerton Season 1 explored the love story between Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and her husband Simon (Regé-Jean Page), while Season 2 revolved around the budding romance between Viscount Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma. Season 3, led by Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), followed a friends-to-lovers theme.

Set to hit Netflix next year, Bridgerton Season 4 is based on Julia Quinn’s 2001 novel An Offer from a Gentleman, the third book in the eponymous eight-book series.

In the novel, Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) falls in love with Sophie Beckett (Yerin Ha), an earl’s daughter who has been relegated to the role of servant by her disdainful stepmother.

Coughlan, Newton, Jonathan Bailey,Adjoa Andoh, Golda Rosheuvel, Simone Ashley, Florence Hunt, and Claudia Jessie will reprise their roles from the previous seasons in the upcoming instalment, which seems to be a re-telling of the Cinderella tale.

Jess Brownell is showrunner for Season 4, with Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Tom Verica, and Chris Van Dusen serving as executive producers. Bridgerton has been renewed for Seasons 5 and 6.