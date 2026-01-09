Donald Trump cancels second wave of attacks on Venezuela after cooperation

US President Donald Trump on Friday said he had canceled a previously expected second wave of attacks on Venezuela following cooperation from the South American nation.

The president said on Friday that Venezuela was releasing a large number of political prisoners as a sign of "seeking peace", following last week's dramatic US military operation that resulted in the capture of President Nicolas Maduro.

"This is a very important and smart gesture. The U.S.A. and Venezuela are working well together, especially as it pertains to rebuilding, in a much bigger, better, and more modern form, their oil and gas infrastructure," Trump said on Truth Social.

"Because of this cooperation, I have canceled the previously expected second Wave of Attacks, which looks like it will not be needed, however, all ships will stay in place for safety and security purpose," his post added.

Trump's comments come hours after he indicated in an interview on Fox News' "Hannity" program that Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado was coming to Washington next week, after previously dismissing the idea of working with her, saying that "she doesn't have the support within or the respect within the country".

The Republican president, however, had told the New York Times on Wednesday that the US was "getting along very well" with the Venezuelan government, led by acting interim president Delcy Rodriguez.

During the Fox interview, Trump also said he would meet oil executives at the White House on Friday and that the oil companies would spend at least $100 billion in Venezuela, which he repeated in his Truth Social post.

Venezuela releases imprisoned opposition figures and activists

Venezuela released a number of imprisoned high-profile opposition figures, activists and journalists — both citizens and foreigners — Thursday in what the government described as a gesture to “seek peace” less than a week after former President Nicolás Maduro was captured by US forces to face drug-trafficking charges.

President Donald Trump, who has been pressuring Maduro allies now leading the country to fold to his vision for the future of the oil-rich nation, said the releases came at the request of the United States.

In the interview on Fox News on Thursday night, Trump praised the government of acting President Delcy Rodríguez, saying: “they've been great. ... Everything we've wanted, they've given us.”

The US government and Venezuela's opposition have long demanded the widespread release of imprisoned politicians, critics and members of civil society. The Venezuelan government insists it doesn't hold political prisoners.

“Consider this a gesture by the Bolivarian (Venezuelan) government, which is broadly intended to seek peace,” he announced.